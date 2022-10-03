Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hemisphere Media Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HMTV opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.94. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 15.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hemisphere Media Group

About Hemisphere Media Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 977.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.