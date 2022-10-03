Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hemisphere Media Group Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ HMTV opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.94. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54.
Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 15.74%.
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.
