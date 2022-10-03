Hendershot Investments Inc. Acquires 6,869 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Maximus makes up approximately 1.9% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $10,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 356,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,421,000 after buying an additional 25,352 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $3,189,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Maximus by 1,132.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after purchasing an additional 385,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Maximus by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,679,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MMS traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $58.21. 4,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,271. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $88.13.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

