Hendershot Investments Inc. Buys 297 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.70. 9,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,826. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $83.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.66.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.