Hendershot Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hendershot Investments Inc. reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 521,295 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $317.15. 65,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,934. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $224.22 and a 12 month high of $341.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,899 shares of company stock worth $128,861,605 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

