Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.58. 92,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,571,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

