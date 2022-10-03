Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises 1.2% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 143,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 47,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,503,000 after purchasing an additional 19,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ULTA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.27.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $2.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $403.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,116. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $451.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $406.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.