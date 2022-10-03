Hendershot Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Hendershot Investments Inc. cut its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. SEI Investments accounts for about 2.5% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc. owned about 0.19% of SEI Investments worth $14,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after buying an additional 452,434 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.3% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,369,000 after acquiring an additional 968,459 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,313,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,915 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

SEI Investments Trading Up 2.4 %

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at $31,802,964.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,017. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SEIC traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,952. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.81. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.