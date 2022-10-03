HEX (HEX) Price Hits $0.0325 on Major Exchanges

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. HEX has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HEX has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One HEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HEX alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009164 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010762 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069839 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10676620 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEX Coin Profile

HEX’s launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 580,989,056,654 coins. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEX

According to CryptoCompare, “HEX is the first high-interest Blockchain CD.CDs pay higher interest than savings accounts, requiring money to be deposited for a fixed time. HEX aims to replace inefficient currencies, banks and payment networks with verifiably secure peer-to-peer technology. HEX takes the profit out of banks and government money printing and gives it to HEX holders.HEX is a hybrid proof of work(POW) and proof of stake(POS) system. Stakers are paid handsomely in HEX while miners can be paid just pennies in ETH to perform your HEX transaction.HEX conforms to the ERC20 standard to maximize interoperability and security. Every HEX consists of 100,000,000 Hearts (1 with 8 zeroes or 100 Million.) Which is funny because when you stake, you have “staked Hearts.”Hardware wallet support: Trezor and Ledger are integrated with both MetaMask (for HEX and ETH) and Electrum (for Bitcoin.)FreeClaiming is totally secure. Generating signatures is a standard feature in Bitcoin and can be done totally offline. Electrum is a great Bitcoin wallet. If you use a trezor or ledger hardware wallet, you use it through Electrum which is a handy way to generate your BTC FreeClaim signature if the software you're using doesn't have the feature. Your private keys stay safe inside your hardware device this way. If you really love anonymity you can claim each BTC address to a new ETH address over TOR or other proxies.HEX is easily extensible because smart contracts can be built on top of it or reference it.HEX works with distributed exchanges and atomic swaps easily.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.