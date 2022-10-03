HEX (HEX) Price Hits $0.0325 on Major Exchanges

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. HEX has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HEX has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One HEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009164 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000687 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010762 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069839 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10676620 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
HEX Coin Profile
HEX’s launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 580,989,056,654 coins. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.