HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.95

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 2100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

HH&L Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $514.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHLA. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the first quarter worth $13,806,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,404,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after buying an additional 608,085 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 609,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 215,325 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,958,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,376,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

