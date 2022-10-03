HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.95

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 2100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.
The company has a market cap of $514.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.
HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.
HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.
