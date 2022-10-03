Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Short Interest Down 8.5% in September

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,090,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 13,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of HLMN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 277,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.54 and a beta of 1.48. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $394.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 33,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

