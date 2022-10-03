HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Short Interest Down 13.1% in September

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HQI. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on HireQuest in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of HireQuest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in HireQuest during the second quarter worth $1,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HireQuest by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HireQuest by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HireQuest by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HireQuest by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Stock Down 1.6 %

HQI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. HireQuest has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. HireQuest had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HireQuest will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

