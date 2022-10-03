Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.68

Shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.68 and last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HTCMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery in a research report on Sunday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Hitachi Construction Machinery alerts:

Hitachi Construction Machinery Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.85.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators and wheel loaders, road construction machinery, wheel loaders, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

Featured Stories

