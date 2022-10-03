Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.02

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 12503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Holley to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

The firm has a market cap of $502.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56.

In other news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $159,757.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,011.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas W. Tomlinson bought 7,500 shares of Holley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,321.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $159,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Holley by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 313,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Holley by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Holley by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Holley by 53.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Holley by 35.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

