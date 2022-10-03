Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,200 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HMPT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Home Point Capital to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Point Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.68.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Home Point Capital Stock Down 9.1 %

NASDAQ HMPT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.40. 1,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,953. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $193.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.