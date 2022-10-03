Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Acquisition Co. II

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 83,319 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,307,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after buying an additional 213,895 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 10.4% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 901,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 2,233.7% in the second quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 805,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 771,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 751,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

HZON remained flat at $10.00 during trading on Monday. 3,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,236. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

