Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Short Interest Update

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,270,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 21,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 180,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. 9,355,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,791,890. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

