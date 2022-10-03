Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,728 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

PayPal Trading Down 0.1 %

PayPal stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.98. 123,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,627,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.