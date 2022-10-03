Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,446 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFR traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,063. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $112.67 and a one year high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

