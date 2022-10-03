Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Stryker by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $7.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,754. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.75. The company has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

