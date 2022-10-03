Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,449,526,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.51. 10,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,894. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $194.73 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.70.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

