Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,653 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $15,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,905,000 after acquiring an additional 407,220 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 96.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 527,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,161,000 after purchasing an additional 258,347 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,504,000 after purchasing an additional 169,290 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $20,305,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AZPN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.40.

Insider Activity

Aspen Technology Price Performance

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.21. 303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,207. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $240.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

