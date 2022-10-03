Howland Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,025,028,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after buying an additional 1,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.99 on Monday, reaching $120.80. 22,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,098,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.58 and its 200-day moving average is $132.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

