Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 850 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for 1.4% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $22,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 265,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 54,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

MKC stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.33. The company had a trading volume of 30,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,851. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day moving average of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

