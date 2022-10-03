Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.31. 79,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,549,451. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $179.28 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

