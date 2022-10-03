Howland Capital Management LLC Takes $11.65 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,653,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.54. 83,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,831,964. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

