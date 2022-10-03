Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 831,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. 325 Capital LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,028,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,307 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,171,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 542,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 514,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,190,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HDSN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I boosted their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. 1,824,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,145. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $330.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $103.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Further Reading

