Human Hits 24-Hour Volume of $202,442.00 (HMT)

Human (HMT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Human has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and $202,442.00 worth of Human was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Human coin can currently be bought for about $0.0529 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Human has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Human alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010719 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070445 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10769296 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Human Profile

Human’s launch date was April 6th, 2021. Human’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,669,622 coins. Human’s official Twitter account is @human_protocol.

Buying and Selling Human

According to CryptoCompare, “The Human Protocol provides infrastructure for launching decentralized labor markets. HCAPTCHA, the flagship user of the Protocol, is already being used by Fortune 500 companies to block automated software from their websites while labeling data The Human Protocol plans to go live soon on the Ethereum Mainnet, and has introduced HMT, the EIP20-compatible token that will serve as the medium of exchange on its distributed marketplace. Telegram | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Human directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Human should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Human using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Human Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Human and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.