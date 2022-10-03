Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Huntsman from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded Huntsman from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntsman from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntsman

In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Huntsman by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 773.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,079,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,676 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also

