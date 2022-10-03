Huobi Token Price Reaches $3.99 (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for about $3.99 or 0.00020711 BTC on exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $819.61 million and approximately $15.58 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 205,314,037 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobi.pro.

Huobi Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

