Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,150,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 12,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Hut 8 Mining Price Performance
NASDAQ:HUT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.78. 8,435,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,824,631. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $346.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 4.51.
Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Hut 8 Mining had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 58.30%. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson raised Hut 8 Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.
About Hut 8 Mining
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUT)
