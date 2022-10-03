Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,150,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 12,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hut 8 Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ:HUT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.78. 8,435,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,824,631. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $346.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 4.51.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Hut 8 Mining had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 58.30%. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 58.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 454,366 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 474.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 692,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 571,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson raised Hut 8 Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

