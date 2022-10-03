HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2022

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCMGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

Shares of HCM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. 444,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,485. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $36.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter valued at $1,222,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,054,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,923,000 after buying an additional 128,422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 32,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 365,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.