HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
HUTCHMED Stock Performance
Shares of HCM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. 444,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,485. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $36.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on HCM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.