IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Short Interest Up 20.9% in September

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 107.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of IBI Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of IBI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IBI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get IBI Group alerts:

IBI Group Price Performance

Shares of IBI Group stock remained flat at $14.17 on Monday. IBI Group has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.