ICHI Price Tops $5.34 on Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $5.34 or 0.00027265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $26.93 million and $537,934.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICHI has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005107 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,603.66 or 1.00115888 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004746 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00054198 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00064595 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00079460 BTC.

ICHI (CRYPTO:ICHI) is a coin. It launched on November 13th, 2020. ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,043,611 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICHI is the governance token of the ichi.org community and platform. The ICHI community has enabled many communities to govern their own in-house oneToken (ICHI stablecoin). ICHI decides the allowed oracles, collateral, investment strategies, etc in exchange for protocol governance rewards. Telegram | Medium “

