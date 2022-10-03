ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Large Volume Increase

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 57,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,094,283 shares.The stock last traded at $8.14 and had previously closed at $8.18.

ICL Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ICL Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.2918 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ICL Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd grew its holdings in ICL Group by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 163,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 67,518 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth $230,207,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

