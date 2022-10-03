ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Large Volume Increase

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 57,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,094,283 shares.The stock last traded at $8.14 and had previously closed at $8.18.
The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65.
ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ICL Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd grew its holdings in ICL Group by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 163,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 67,518 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth $230,207,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period.
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
