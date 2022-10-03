Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Short Interest Up 21.7% in September

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,320,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 33,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.
Shares of IDEX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 100,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,730. The firm has a market cap of $134.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. Ideanomics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ideanomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.
