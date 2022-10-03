Idena 24 Hour Volume Reaches $91,804.00 (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Idena has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Idena has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $91,804.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Idena

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 90,443,810 coins and its circulating supply is 59,941,969 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network. Idena’s official website is idena.io.

Idena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

