IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) Short Interest Up 9.7% in September

IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,483,300 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 1,351,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,833.0 days.

IDP Education Stock Performance

Shares of IDPUF stock remained flat at $15.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. IDP Education has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21.

About IDP Education

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, and shared services.

