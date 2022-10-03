IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) Short Interest Up 9.7% in September

IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,483,300 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 1,351,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,833.0 days.
IDP Education Stock Performance
Shares of IDPUF stock remained flat at $15.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. IDP Education has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21.
About IDP Education
