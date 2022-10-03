IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 94.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.32.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.48. The stock had a trading volume of 96,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.09 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.