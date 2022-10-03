iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 61500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

iMetal Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21.

About iMetal Resources

(Get Rating)

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 150 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iMetal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMetal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.