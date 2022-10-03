Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMVT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Immunovant to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Immunovant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $5.58 on Thursday. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $650.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, Director Frank Torti bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 393,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,409.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,692 shares of company stock worth $32,989 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Immunovant in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 43.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 17.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.