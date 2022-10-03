IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Short Interest Down 13.5% in September

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,200 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 823,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IMV stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of IMV worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

IMV Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.51. 2,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,530. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. IMV has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.91.

IMV Company Profile

IMV ( NASDAQ:IMV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 248.82% and a negative net margin of 31,764.92%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that IMV will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

