Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Short Interest Update

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,910,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 7,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 3.0 %
IRT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,127,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,021. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.94.
Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
Further Reading
