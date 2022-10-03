Industrial Alliance Securities Begins Coverage on Wishpond Technologies (OTCMKTS:WPNDF)

Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wishpond Technologies (OTCMKTS:WPNDF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$1.50 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Wishpond Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Wishpond Technologies Price Performance
WPNDF stock opened at 0.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.55. Wishpond Technologies has a 52 week low of 0.44 and a 52 week high of 1.19.
Wishpond Technologies Company Profile
Wishpond Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of technological digital marketing solutions for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides a platform that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, sales automation, ad management, referral marketing, and sales conversion capabilities.
