Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Infrastructure India PLC (LON:IIP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.00), with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Infrastructure India Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.08.

About Infrastructure India

(Get Rating)

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.