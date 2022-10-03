Insider Buying: Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Major Shareholder Purchases $33,473.00 in Stock

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles Cherington purchased 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $33,473.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 604,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,219.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
- On Tuesday, September 27th, Charles Cherington purchased 12,000 shares of Comera Life Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,280.00.
Shares of CMRA opened at $1.61 on Monday. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.44.
About Comera Life Sciences
Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.
