Insider Buying: Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Major Shareholder Purchases $33,473.00 in Stock

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles Cherington purchased 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $33,473.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 604,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,219.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Charles Cherington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 27th, Charles Cherington purchased 12,000 shares of Comera Life Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,280.00.

Comera Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of CMRA opened at $1.61 on Monday. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comera Life Sciences

About Comera Life Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comera Life Sciences stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMRA Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Comera Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

Featured Stories

