Insider Buying: Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Purchases £24,250 in Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) insider Charles Julian Cazalet purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £970 ($1,172.06) per share, with a total value of £24,250 ($29,301.59).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LTI stock opened at GBX 991 ($11.97) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,089 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,102.59. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 960 ($11.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,601.17 ($19.35). The company has a market cap of £1.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46.

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.