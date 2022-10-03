Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Short Interest Down 16.7% in September

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 537,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Inspirato Price Performance
ISPO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. 284,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,488. Inspirato has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $108.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03.
Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspirato will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth about $72,477,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,794,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspirato by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 52,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inspirato from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Inspirato from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Inspirato from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inspirato currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.
Inspirato Company Profile
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inspirato (ISPO)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.