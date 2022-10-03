Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Short Interest Down 16.7% in September

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 537,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Inspirato Price Performance

ISPO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. 284,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,488. Inspirato has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $108.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspirato will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

In related news, CEO Brent L. Handler sold 73,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $255,661.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,666.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Brent L. Handler sold 73,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $255,661.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,666.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President David S. Kallery acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 218,500 shares in the company, valued at $629,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth about $72,477,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,794,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspirato by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 52,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inspirato from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Inspirato from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Inspirato from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inspirato currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Inspirato Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.