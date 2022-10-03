Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.43. 245,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,176. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.14 and a 200 day moving average of $203.55. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $91.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. Equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INSP. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,155,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.