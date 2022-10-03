Instadapp (INST) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Instadapp (INST) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Instadapp has a total market capitalization of $73.89 million and $58,128.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Instadapp coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00003799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Instadapp has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Instadapp

Instadapp was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Instadapp is instadapp.io. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Instadapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Instadapp platform is a full-feature platform for both users and developers to leverage the full potential of DeFi. The Instadapp protocol ('DSL') acts as the middleware that aggregates multiple DeFi protocols into one upgradable smart contract layer. This structure allows Instadapp to access the full potential of Decentralized Finance.”

