Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Short Interest Down 7.8% in September

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,100 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 680,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
In related news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $200,744.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.
ITGR traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.65. The stock had a trading volume of 163,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,520. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.16. Integer has a 1 year low of $59.18 and a 1 year high of $95.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.38.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.57 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
