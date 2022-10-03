Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Short Interest Down 7.8% in September

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,100 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 680,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Integer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

In related news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $200,744.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

Integer Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Integer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 30.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 1.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Integer by 15.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,683,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITGR traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.65. The stock had a trading volume of 163,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,520. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.16. Integer has a 1 year low of $59.18 and a 1 year high of $95.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.38.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.57 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.